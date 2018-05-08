Davido reacts to viral photo of Chioma and CeeC — Nigeria Today

Davido reacts to viral photo of Chioma and CeeC
Davido has reacted to the pictures of his girlfriend Chioma and Big Brother Naija runner up cee-c.
The assurance singer who won big at the headies awards on saturday, appeared to agree with the view of a large portion of fans who believe that the two ladies look alike.
Cee-c posted the photo with the caption; Cee-c and assurance
Commenting on Cee-c’s Instagram post, Davido simply described both ladies as twins
See the post and his comment below;
Meanwhile, in a recent post on Instagram, Cee-c has revealed that she bears no grudge and holds nobody to heart no matter the amount of pain she’s been caused, she will never wish them pain.
“Them” in her post might be relative and not necessarily Tobi and Alex but her followers and fans think she is referring to the Tolex gang.
