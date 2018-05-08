Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for Chioma — Nigeria Today

Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for Chioma
Omotayo Edubi
Davido is building up his girlfriend and doing all he can to give her a life time assurance using her career path and his brand.
After he dedicated a song to her and bought her a Porche, she has being trending on social media. she recently took a picture with the most controversial Bigbrother Naija housemate, Ceec.
he recently posted that he got an endorsement deal for her worth N100M, it allegedly turns out to be a deal for a cooking show and he turns out to be her manager.
“Who’s ready for @thechefchi cooking show???!!! #NewdealAlert powered by Dunes … coming to a screen near you !!! I don turn manager oo”, the singer tweeted.
“Today we signed a strategic Partnership and sponsorship contract with Dunes Center Abuja @dunesAbuja for “The Chef Chi Show”
First endorsement and cooking show. Congratulations to Chef Chi (Chioma) @thechefchi”
The post Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for Chioma appeared first on The Sun News.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!