Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for Chioma — Nigeria Today

Davido secures ‘Cooking Show’ deal for Chioma

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Omotayo Edubi

Davido is building up his girlfriend and doing all he can to give her a life time assurance using her career path and his brand.

After he dedicated a song to her and bought her a Porche, she has being trending on social media. she recently took a picture with the most controversial Bigbrother Naija housemate, Ceec.

he recently posted that he got an endorsement deal for her worth N100M, it allegedly turns out to be a deal for a cooking show and he turns out to be her manager.

“Who’s ready for @thechefchi cooking show???!!! #NewdealAlert powered by Dunes … coming to a screen near you !!! I don turn manager oo”, the singer tweeted.

“Today we signed a strategic Partnership and sponsorship contract with Dunes Center Abuja @dunesAbuja for “The Chef Chi Show”

First endorsement and cooking show. Congratulations to Chef Chi (Chioma) @thechefchi”

 

