Davido, Simi, Headies biggest winners — Nigeria Today

Davido, Simi, Headies biggest winners

NAN

Singer Davido and vocal powerhouse Simi, were the biggest winners at the 12th Headies Awards on Saturday.

The Headies (previously known as Hip Hop World Awards), since 2006 has been recognising and celebrating outstanding achievement in Nigeria’s music industry.

Simi carted home the Best RnB Single for Smile for Me, the Best Recording of the Year for Joromi, and her album – Simisola – won the Album of the Year.

Davido’s IF won the Best Pop Single and Song of the Year categories, and was also named the Artiste of the Year.

Awards were also presented to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Globacom, MTN, Nigerian Breweries Plc., and Pepsi,Hennessy.

See full list of winners below:

Rookie of the Year

TENI

Best Rap Single

You Rappers Should Fix up your Life – M.I

Best Street Hop

Penalty – Small Doctor

Best Pop Single

IF – Davido

Best RnB Single

Smile for Me – Simi

Lyricist on the Roll

You Rappers Should Fix up your Lives – M.I

Best Performer

Yemi Alade

Producer of the Year

Kiddominant

Best Collabo

Ma Lo – Tiwa Savage feat. Wizkid

Best Reggae/Dancehall Single

Holy Holy – 2Baba

Best Recording of the Year

Joromi – Simi

Hip Hop World Revelation

Reekado Banks

Next Rated

Mayorkun

Best Alternative Song

Fun mi lo wo mi – Aramide feat. Sound Sultan & Koker

African Artiste of the Year

Nasty C

Headies Viewers’ Choice

Come Closer – Wizkid

Best Music Video

Come Closer – Wizkid. Directed by Daps

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Butterflies – Omawumi

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Folashade – Praiz

Best RnB/Pop Album

Sounds from the Other Side – Wizkid

Best Rap Album

El Hadj – Reminisce

Song of the Year

IF – Davido

Special Recognition Award

Album of the Year

Simisola – Simi

Artiste of the Year

Davido

Special Recognition Award

Kaffy

Headies Hall of Fame

Chris Ubosi.

The post Davido, Simi, Headies biggest winners appeared first on The Sun News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

