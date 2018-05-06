 Davido, Simi, Headies biggest winners — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Davido, Simi, Headies biggest winners

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Singer Davido and vocal powerhouse Simi, were the biggest winners at the 12th Headies Awards on Saturday. The Headies (previously known as Hip Hop World Awards), since 2006 has been recognising and celebrating outstanding achievement in Nigeria’s music industry. Simi carted home the Best RnB Single for Smile for Me, the Best Recording of the Year for Joromi, and her album – Simisola – won the Album of the Year.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.