Davido, Simi, Headies biggest winners — Nigeria Today

Davido, Simi, Headies biggest winners

Singer Davido and vocal powerhouse Simi, were the biggest winners at the 12th Headies Awards on Saturday. The Headies (previously known as Hip Hop World Awards), since 2006 has been recognising and celebrating outstanding achievement in Nigeria’s music industry. Simi carted home the Best RnB Single for Smile for Me, the Best Recording of the Year for Joromi, and her album – Simisola – won the Album of the Year.

