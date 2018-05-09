 Davido talks forthcoming collaborative Album & Relationship with Chioma in New Interview | Watch — Nigeria Today
Davido talks forthcoming collaborative Album & Relationship with Chioma in New Interview | Watch

Posted on May 9, 2018

In a new interview with Soundcity OAP Moet Abebe, Davido is joined by the DMW crew Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Dremo, Fresh to talk about their new single ‘Aje,’ their upcoming collaborative album, and his relationship with Chioma and more.

Watch:

