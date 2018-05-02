 Davido Visits Roadside Eatery In Ibadan To Enjoy Amala And Ewedu (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Davido Visits Roadside Eatery In Ibadan To Enjoy Amala And Ewedu (Photos)

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A popular food vendor named Iya Adijat food aka Amala Special whose shop is located Iyana Adeoyo Challenge, Ibadan – Oyo State was thrown into hysteria when Davido patronised her business alongside his entourage. The 25-year old hitmaker sat down to enjoy a plate of Ewedu soup, Amala and good meat. The owner of the […]

The post Davido Visits Roadside Eatery In Ibadan To Enjoy Amala And Ewedu (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

