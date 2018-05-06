Davido, Wizkid, Small Doctor, others win 2018 Headies awards — Nigeria Today

Davido, Wizkid, Small Doctor, others win 2018 Headies awards

Popular entertainers Davido and Small Doctor are among the numerous artistes that won the 2018 Headies awards early on Sunday.

While millionaire Davido won the award as Best Pop single and artist of the year, Small Doctor won the 2018 best street hop artiste.

Others are MI- Best rap single; Teni- Rookie of the year; Reminisce- Best rap album.

Others are – Innocent Idibia (2face) and Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid).

The awards on Saturday night, stretching into the early hours of Sunday were given at the 12th edition of HEADIES which took place at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Headies award formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards was established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognise outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

It usually features performances by established and promising artists.

Wizkid received the best music video award, the best R and B pop album award and the viewers’ choice award for his song ” Come closer”.

2face had the best reggae dancehall single award for his song ” Holyholy”.

Other winners are Mayorkun with next rated award; Omawumi- female best vocal performance; Praiz- male best vocal performance; Nasty C- Africa artiste of the year; Aramide- Best Alternative Song.

Simi- Best recording of the year; Yemi Alade- Best Performer; Tiwa Savage- Best collabo; Kidominant- Producer of the year; MI- Lyricist on the roll.

Lagos State and some companies were recognised as industry brand ambassadors.

They were MTN, Globacom, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigerian Breweries, Pepsi, and Hennessey.

The Headies Highest Winners:

Wizkid 4:

Best Collabo

Best Music Video

Viewer’s Choice Award

Best Pop/RnB Album

Simi 3

Album of the Year

Recording of the Year

Best RnB Song

Davido 3

Song of the Year

Artiste of the Year

Best Pop Single

*All the Winners:

Best Recording of The Year

Joromi – Simi

Best Pop Single

If – DavidO

Producer of the Year

Kidominant – Fall, Mama

Best Reggae/DanceHall Single

Holy Holy – 2Baba

Best Rap Album

El Hadj – Reminisce

Best RnB/Pop Album

Sounds From The Other Side – Wizkid

Best Music Video

Come Closer – Wizkid (DAPS)

Best RnB Single

Smile For Me – Simi

Best Collaboration

Malo – Tiwa Savage Ft. Wizkid

Best Rap Single

You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives – M.I.

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Praiz – Folashade

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Omawumi – Butterflies

Next Rated

Mayorkun

HipHop World Revelation

Reekado Banks

Lyricist On The Roll

You Rappers Should Fix Your Live – M.I.

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Small Doctor – Penalty

Best Alternative Song

Fun Mi Lowo Mi – Aramide Ft. Sound Sultan & Koker

Album of the Year

Simisola – Simi

Artiste Of The Year

Davido

Song Of the Year

If – Davido

African Artiste of the Year

Nasty C

Headies Viewer’s Choice

Come Closer – Wizkid

Best Performer

Yemi Alade

Rookie of the Year

Teni

Brand Supporter

MTN

Pepsi

Glo

Hennessy

FIRS

Nigeria Breweries

Lagos State

Headies Hall of Fame

Chris Ubosi

Special Recognition

Kaffy

