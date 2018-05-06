Davido, Wizkid, Small Doctor, others win 2018 Headies awards — Nigeria Today

Davido, Wizkid, Small Doctor, others win 2018 Headies awards
Popular entertainers Davido and Small Doctor are among the numerous artistes that won the 2018 Headies awards early on Sunday.
While millionaire Davido won the award as Best Pop single and artist of the year, Small Doctor won the 2018 best street hop artiste.
Others are MI- Best rap single; Teni- Rookie of the year; Reminisce- Best rap album.
Others are – Innocent Idibia (2face) and Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid).
The awards on Saturday night, stretching into the early hours of Sunday were given at the 12th edition of HEADIES which took place at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The Headies award formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards was established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognise outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.
It usually features performances by established and promising artists.
Wizkid received the best music video award, the best R and B pop album award and the viewers’ choice award for his song ” Come closer”.
2face had the best reggae dancehall single award for his song ” Holyholy”.
Other winners are Mayorkun with next rated award; Omawumi- female best vocal performance; Praiz- male best vocal performance; Nasty C- Africa artiste of the year; Aramide- Best Alternative Song.
Simi- Best recording of the year; Yemi Alade- Best Performer; Tiwa Savage- Best collabo; Kidominant- Producer of the year; MI- Lyricist on the roll.
Lagos State and some companies were recognised as industry brand ambassadors.
They were MTN, Globacom, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigerian Breweries, Pepsi, and Hennessey.
The Headies Highest Winners:
Wizkid 4:
Best Collabo
Best Music Video
Viewer’s Choice Award
Best Pop/RnB Album
Simi 3
Album of the Year
Recording of the Year
Best RnB Song
Davido 3
Song of the Year
Artiste of the Year
Best Pop Single
*All the Winners:
Best Recording of The Year
Joromi – Simi
Best Pop Single
If – DavidO
Producer of the Year
Kidominant – Fall, Mama
Best Reggae/DanceHall Single
Holy Holy – 2Baba
Best Rap Album
El Hadj – Reminisce
Best RnB/Pop Album
Sounds From The Other Side – Wizkid
Best Music Video
Come Closer – Wizkid (DAPS)
Best RnB Single
Smile For Me – Simi
Best Collaboration
Malo – Tiwa Savage Ft. Wizkid
Best Rap Single
You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives – M.I.
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Praiz – Folashade
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Omawumi – Butterflies
Next Rated
Mayorkun
HipHop World Revelation
Reekado Banks
Lyricist On The Roll
You Rappers Should Fix Your Live – M.I.
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Small Doctor – Penalty
Best Alternative Song
Fun Mi Lowo Mi – Aramide Ft. Sound Sultan & Koker
Album of the Year
Simisola – Simi
Artiste Of The Year
Davido
Song Of the Year
If – Davido
African Artiste of the Year
Nasty C
Headies Viewer’s Choice
Come Closer – Wizkid
Best Performer
Yemi Alade
Rookie of the Year
Teni
Brand Supporter
MTN
Pepsi
Glo
Hennessy
FIRS
Nigeria Breweries
Lagos State
Headies Hall of Fame
Chris Ubosi
Special Recognition
Kaffy
