Davido’s 2nd Babymama Wants To Get Pregnant Again — Nigeria Today

Davido’s 2nd Babymama Wants To Get Pregnant Again
Davido’s assurance investment on the love of his life, Chioma has left both of his babymamas green with envy.
Sophia Momodu deactivated her Instagram and blamed it on hackers after getting trolled when Davido insured Chioma’s future with a 45million assurance Porsche. Now, the second babymama, Amanda has been quoted stating on her story that she wants to get pregnant again. She wrote: “I want that my pregnant glow back” in a throwback footage shared on her social page.
Amanda is the mother of Davido’s second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.
