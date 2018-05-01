Davido’s N45m car gift to girlfriend sets social media on fire — Nigeria Today

Davido’s N45m car gift to girlfriend sets social media on fire
Peter Okoye of Psquare fame and legendary music producer, Don Jazzy, are the latest celebrities to react to David Adeleke also known as Davido’s expensive car gift to his girlfriend, Chioma Avril. DAILY POST reports that Davido had presented a porsche car reportedly worth N45m to her on her birthday yesterday. In his reaction, Peter […]
Davido’s N45m car gift to girlfriend sets social media on fire
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!