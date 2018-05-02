Davido’s New Song, “Assurance” Hits Over 1 million Views In 24 Hours — Nigeria Today

Davido’s New Song, “Assurance” Hits Over 1 million Views In 24 Hours
Davido’s recent buzz with his found love, Chioma Avril is apparently having a positive influence on his music career. Just 24 hours to the release of the birthday gift song for Chioma, Assurance, it has already hit over one million views on YouTube
The video of him showing off the Porsche car he bought for her has also hit 1.4million on Instagram.
Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote;
“Thank you Guys so much Over 1 Milliin Views in 24 HOURS!!!!!!!!! AHHHHH!! MADNE$$ !”
Source – Talkglitz
The post Davido’s New Song, “Assurance” Hits Over 1 million Views In 24 Hours appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!