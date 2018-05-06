Davido’s next album will be released in September! — Nigeria Today

Davido’s next album will be released in September!

Davido has revealed release date for his next album, which is going to be in September.

He made this known while receiving his award as the Artiste of the Year at the just concluded Headies Awards 2018.

The singer, who won three awards – IF won the Best Pop Single and Song of the Yearcategories, and was also named the Artiste of the Year – also called on artistes to always lend a helping hand to people, noting that the over 2 dozen persons on stage with him have received one form of help or the other from him and he can’t wake up each day to see people in need without doing something.

He said this why he’s blessed, and challenged other artistes to “lift others up” because that is his secret to success.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Davido’s next album will be released in September! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

