 D'banj takes four lucky fans on Dubai trip - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
D’banj takes four lucky fans on Dubai trip – Vanguard

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

D'banj takes four lucky fans on Dubai trip
Vanguard
By ROTIMI AGBANA. Nigerian heavyweight pop singer, Dbanj, has rewarded four lucky subscribers of his music streaming platform, CREAM, with an all-expense paid trip to the One Africa Music Festival in Dubai. D'banj. Announcing the winners of the
