‘Dead’ Nigerian actor speaks from hospital bed. — Nigeria Today

‘Dead’ Nigerian actor speaks from hospital bed.

Daily Post

Popular Kannywood actor, Sani Idris Moda, has reacted to report that he is dead.

Rumour of the actor’s death had yesterday surfaced on social media with so many Nigerians writing ‘RIP’ on his pictures.

Sani has, however, denied the report that claimed he died at Barrau Dikko Hospital, Kaduna.

In a statement by Moda’s family, the actor is still alive as it was the man beside him at the hospital that died, calling on Nigerians to pray for his recovery.

The statement read, “Alhaji Sani is still alive in Barrau Dikko Hospital Kaduna and he is appealing to his friends, fans and family to continue praying for his quick recovery.

“It was the man beside him at the hospital that died yesterday.

“May Allah grant Alhaji Sani Idris Moda quick recovery amin thumma amin.”

