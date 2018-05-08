 ‘Dead’ Nigerian actor speaks from hospital bed — Nigeria Today
‘Dead’ Nigerian actor speaks from hospital bed

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Kannywood actor, Sani Idris Moda, has reacted to report that he is dead. Rumour of the actor’s death had yesterday surfaced on social media with so many Nigerians writing ‘RIP’ on his pictures. Sani has, however, denied the report that claimed he died at Barrau Dikko Hospital, Kaduna. In a statement by Moda’s family, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

