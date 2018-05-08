Death toll in Kaduna attack rises to 71 — Nigeria Today

Death toll in Kaduna attack rises to 71

The Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance said yesterday that the death toll in Saturday’s attack had risen to 71. The police announced on Sunday that 45 people were killed.

This group said information from the survivors of the Gwaska attack, also raised the fear of another another being planned

It called on the concerned authorities to take fi=urther security measures at Doka and Maganda districts to stop the armed bandits.

In a statement, the group added: “We are calling on the authorities based on reliable information from the survivors of Gwaska attack, that, Dogo Gide that killed Buharin Daji renegades are planning to attack other villages and towns.

“While commending the gallant vigilantes and volunteers as well as security agencies for their sterling performance in the rescue and evacuation of casualties, we are appealing for all peace loving people of Birnin-Gwari to be on alert and report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies.”

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai yesterday visited communities in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area where hoodlums killed 45 people at the weekend.

He was at the palace of the Emir, Malam Jibril Zubair Mai Gwari II, where he met with the emir and community leaders, after which he proceeded to Gwaska, the scene of the fatal attack.

Governor El-Rufai according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Samuel Aruwan, expressed his sorrow.

He said: “I came here to share the pain and anguish of our people, the predicament of innocent citizens whose lives were cut short due to the terrorism of bandits and criminals who have been tormenting us.”

The statement said the Emir of Birnin-Gwari praised the Federal and state governments for demonstrating commitment to the plight of his people.

“We are grateful for your deep condolences and empathy. We are grateful for all your commitment to resolving the plight of Birnin Gwari people. As a member of the State Security Council, I am in the know of Federal and State Government commitment.

“The IGP and the GOC were here and have confirmed the establishment of a Battalion of the army and Police Area Command. I am happy that you are going to Gwaska and other communities to see for yourself.”

