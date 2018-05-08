Death Toll Of Birnin Gwari Attack In Kaduna Rises To 71 — Nigeria Today

Death Toll Of Birnin Gwari Attack In Kaduna Rises To 71
Death toll in Saturday’s attack in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna has risen to 71. The Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance that confirmed the development on Monday, said information from the survivors of the attack, also raised the fear of another another being planned. The group in a statement called […]
Comments
