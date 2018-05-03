Death Toll Of Tanker Trailer Accident in Taraba Rises To Ten — Nigeria Today

Death Toll Of Tanker Trailer Accident in Taraba Rises To Ten
The death toll of an auto crash which occurred on Wednesday in Zing Town, Taraba involving a tanker and a trailer, has risen to 10 police report. ASP. David Missal, Police Public Relations Officer, released this information via a telephone interview with a Punch journalist. He stated that 20 others who sustained various degrees of […]
The post Death Toll Of Tanker Trailer Accident in Taraba Rises To Ten appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!