 Death Toll ; Rebel Fighters Kill Tuareg Civilians — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Death Toll ; Rebel Fighters Kill Tuareg Civilians

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Africa, News | 0 comments

Suspected rebels have killed at least 17 civilians belonging to the Tuareg ethnic community in northern Mali, just days after 40 Tuaregs were killed during a similar raid on nearby villages, authorities say. The attacks occurred on Tuesday in the village of Tindibawen, 160km east of the town of Menaka near the border with Niger, and in a […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Death Toll ; Rebel Fighters Kill Tuareg Civilians appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.