Death Toll ; Rebel Fighters Kill Tuareg Civilians — Nigeria Today

Death Toll ; Rebel Fighters Kill Tuareg Civilians

Suspected rebels have killed at least 17 civilians belonging to the Tuareg ethnic community in northern Mali, just days after 40 Tuaregs were killed during a similar raid on nearby villages, authorities say. The attacks occurred on Tuesday in the village of Tindibawen, 160km east of the town of Menaka near the border with Niger, and in a […]

