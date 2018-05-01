Declare armed herdsmen terrorists now – Methodist Church tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

Declare armed herdsmen terrorists now – Methodist Church tells Buhari
The Methodist Church Nigeria, yesterday, restated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed herdsmen responsible for the killings across the Middle Belt, terrorists. Reading a 17-point communiqué signed by the Prelate, His Eminence Samuel Kanu Uche and Secretary to Conference, Rt. Rev, Michael Akinwale, respectively, at the end of its 36th Council of […]
Declare armed herdsmen terrorists now – Methodist Church tells Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!