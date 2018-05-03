Dell, HP may be building premium Chromebooks to compete with Google Pixelbook — Nigeria Today

Dell, HP may be building premium Chromebooks to compete with Google Pixelbook

Dell, HP, and three other manufacturers may be building premium Chromebooks to combat Google’s Pixelbook. The rumor is based on a master board design reportedly used by the Chrome OS team for a new wave of enterprise Chromebooks.

The post Dell, HP may be building premium Chromebooks to compete with Google Pixelbook appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

