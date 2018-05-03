Delta Corper Welcomes Conjoined Twins (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Delta Corper Welcomes Conjoined Twins (Photo)
A conjoined set of twin baby boys were, on Wednesday, born at the Oghara Teaching Hospital, Delta State. According to Aledeh, Their father is Youth Corp member while their mother is a full-time housewife. Scans so far have revealed the babies have two kidneys, two hearts but one liver.
The post Delta Corper Welcomes Conjoined Twins (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!