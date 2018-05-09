Democrats target union workers who regret Trump vote - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

Democrats target union workers who regret Trump vote – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
Democrats target union workers who regret Trump vote
Yahoo News
By Tim Reid and Joseph Ax. DUBUQUE, Iowa (Reuters) – (In this May 4 story, corrects paragraphs 28 and 29 to show that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the support of union households by 9 percentage points over Republican Donald …
INSIGHT-Democrats target union workers who regret Trump…
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!