Deportivo to extend Uzoho’s contract — Nigeria Today

Deportivo to extend Uzoho’s contract

Francis Odinaka Uzoho is set to have his contract extended by recently relegated Spanish LaLiga side Deportivo La Coruna, Owngoalnigeria.com can exclusively reveal.

Uzoho’s present contract is set to run out in the summer but the club have taken up the option of extending his contract as contained in his deal when he joined them 18 months ago from Aspire Academy.

Already a senior international for Nigeria, he has kept two LaLiga games for the main team but it is his performance for the B team who are in the 3rd division that has really caught the eyes.

He has kept over ten clean sheets for the promotion chasing B team of the LaLiga outfit, and with the main team set to campaign in the second division following their loss to champions Barcelona last weekend he could play a role in their plans to gain promotion back to the top flight.

His progress is also crucial to his aspirations of claiming the first choice spot of the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia, as coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that the battle for who will be first choice is still wide

