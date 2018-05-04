Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu hosts former BBNaija housemates Cee-C and Angel (Photos) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu hosts former BBNaija housemates Cee-C and Angel (Photos) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu hosts former BBNaija housemates Cee-C and Angel (Photos)
Information Nigeria
Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Cee-C and Angel were on Thursday, hosted by the Deputy Senate Presisdent, Ike Ekweremadu. The dignitary hosted the duo in his office at the National Assembly Abuja – the ex-housemates also caught up with actress …
Ekweremadu hosts former BBNaija housemates Cee-C, Angel (photos)
BB Naija 2018 Finalist Cee C Slays In Blue As She Visits The National Assembly
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!