DHS Official Tells Congress Blockchain Uses Are ‘Almost Limitless’

Representatives from the Department of Homeland Security, Maersk and UPS described how blockchain can be used in supply chain in a hearing Tuesday.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest