 Dino Melaye: 10 lessons from travails of APC Senator — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye: 10 lessons from travails of APC Senator

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The travails of Senator Dino Melaye will actually serve different purposes to different people. Dino Melaye is a Nigerian politician, a Senator and member of the 8th National Assembly. He is representing Kogi West. More importantly, Dino is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress. APC, and is currently the Chairman, Senate Committee on […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Dino Melaye: 10 lessons from travails of APC Senator

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.