DIno Melaye Arraigned In Stretcher Before Magistrate Court — Nigeria Today

DIno Melaye Arraigned In Stretcher Before Magistrate Court
The Police, today, arraigned Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi State before a magistrate court in Wuse zone 2 Abuja.
Dino was brought to the court on a stretcher by the police. The court has granted him bail in the sum of N90 million.
Source – Talkglitz
