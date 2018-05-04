 Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals how Buhari, police allegedly tried to kill Senator [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals how Buhari, police allegedly tried to kill Senator [VIDEO]

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Asari Dokubo, ex-militant leader has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has marked Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye for death. Dokubo claimed that Buhari arranged with the police to push the lawmaker out of a moving van. Recall that Melaye was alleged to have jumped off a moving police van in Abuja conveying him to Lokoja […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals how Buhari, police allegedly tried to kill Senator [VIDEO]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.