Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals how Buhari, police allegedly tried to kill Senator [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals how Buhari, police allegedly tried to kill Senator [VIDEO]

Asari Dokubo, ex-militant leader has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has marked Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye for death. Dokubo claimed that Buhari arranged with the police to push the lawmaker out of a moving van. Recall that Melaye was alleged to have jumped off a moving police van in Abuja conveying him to Lokoja […]

Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals how Buhari, police allegedly tried to kill Senator [VIDEO]

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

