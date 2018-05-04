 Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals what Buhari will do to Tinubu despite his support — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals what Buhari will do to Tinubu despite his support

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Asari Dokubo, former militant leader, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari will deal with Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, same way he is allegedly treating Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye. Dokubo said that the former Lagos State governor will suffer “worst” fate from the Buhari-led government, despite his support. In […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals what Buhari will do to Tinubu despite his support

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.