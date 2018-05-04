Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals what Buhari will do to Tinubu despite his support — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals what Buhari will do to Tinubu despite his support

Asari Dokubo, former militant leader, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari will deal with Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, same way he is allegedly treating Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye. Dokubo said that the former Lagos State governor will suffer “worst” fate from the Buhari-led government, despite his support. In […]

Dino Melaye: Asari Dokubo reveals what Buhari will do to Tinubu despite his support

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

