Dino Melaye: Dogara, House leaders visit Senator in Hospital [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Dogara, House leaders visit Senator in Hospital [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Tuesday, led other leaders and members of the House on a visit Senator Dino Melaye at the National Hospital, Abuja. The speaker prayed God to grant Senator Melaye quick recovery. Dogara accompanied by his deputy, Yusuff Lasun, Deputy Minority Leader Binta Bello and other members were […]

