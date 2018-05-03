Dino Melaye: Falana knocks Nigeria Police for humiliating Kogi Senator — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Falana knocks Nigeria Police for humiliating Kogi Senator
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on Thursday berated the Nigeria Police for arraigning Kogi-West lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye in court on a stretcher. Falana in a statement described the procedure meted out to Melaye as a degrading and humiliating treatment, which was a violation of his fundamental human right. He said, “The arraignment of […]
