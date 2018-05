Dino Melaye on a stretcher inside the Court room, gets rearrested after he was granted bail — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye on a stretcher inside the Court room, gets rearrested after he was granted bail

Embattled senator, Dino Melaye was on Wednesday re-arrested by the police in court after the magistrate court granted him bail.

The senator was arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja amid heavy presence of police officers.

He was arraigned on charges bordering on his alleged escape from a police vehicle in Abuja on April 24, 2018.

The presiding magistrate, Mabel Segun-Bello, granted him bail in the sum of N90m.

Punch quoted Melaye’s lawyer, Mr. Nkem Okoro, as saying that his client met the bail conditions granted by the court but the senator was re-arrested by the police on the court premises.

“He met his bail conditions but the police decided to re-arrest him on the excuse that they were taking him to Lokoja tomorrow morning,” Okoro said.

Melaye laid on a stretcher when he was produced in court in a police ambulance with registration number NPF2214D on Wednesday.

Over 200 policemen were deployed to the court on Wednesday.

They left the court premises in a convoy which comprised the ambulance conveying Melaye at about 4.20pm.

