 Dino Melaye’s recall cost N100m, Kogi notorious for not paying workers’ salary – Reno Omokri — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye’s recall cost N100m, Kogi notorious for not paying workers’ salary – Reno Omokri

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has reacted to the N100million the Independent National Electoral (INEC) spent on the failed attempt to recall Kogi-West lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye. DAILY POST reports that, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday said N100m was spent on the failed attempt to recall Kogi-West […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Dino Melaye’s recall cost N100m, Kogi notorious for not paying workers’ salary – Reno Omokri

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.