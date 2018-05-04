Dino Melaye’s recall cost N100m, Kogi notorious for not paying workers’ salary – Reno Omokri — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye’s recall cost N100m, Kogi notorious for not paying workers’ salary – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has reacted to the N100million the Independent National Electoral (INEC) spent on the failed attempt to recall Kogi-West lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye. DAILY POST reports that, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday said N100m was spent on the failed attempt to recall Kogi-West […]

Dino Melaye’s recall cost N100m, Kogi notorious for not paying workers’ salary – Reno Omokri

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

