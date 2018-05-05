Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody in Lagos

A disagreement between a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger over a dirty Naira Note on Saturday in Lagos, turned bloody as irate youth beat the cyclist to a state of comma. A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who witnessed the incident reports that the cyclist, identified as Okon Akpan, had conveyed his […]

The post Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody in Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

