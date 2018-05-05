Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody in Lagos — Nigeria Today

Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody in Lagos
A disagreement between a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger over a dirty Naira Note on Saturday in Lagos, turned bloody as irate youth beat the cyclist to a state of comma. A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who witnessed the incident reports that the cyclist, identified as Okon Akpan, had conveyed his […]
The post Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody in Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!