 Disgusting: Watch Disturbing Video Of Two Young Herdsmen Sucking Cow Breast In Abuja (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Disgusting: Watch Disturbing Video Of Two Young Herdsmen Sucking Cow Breast In Abuja (Photos)

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A shocking video has surfaced online showing 2 children believed to be Fulani Herdsmen sucking cow breast along Karu road, Gidan, Mangoro, Abuja. Watch The Video Below..

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Disgusting: Watch Disturbing Video Of Two Young Herdsmen Sucking Cow Breast In Abuja (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.