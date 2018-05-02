Dish Anywhere app now brings live TV and DVR recordings to Android TV — Nigeria Today

Dish Anywhere app now brings live TV and DVR recordings to Android TV
The free Dish Anywhere app is now available for devices powered by the Android TV platform, giving you much more flexibility in how you watch live TV, your DVR recordings, and on-demand content.
The post Dish Anywhere app now brings live TV and DVR recordings to Android TV appeared first on Digital Trends.
