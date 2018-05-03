DJ Khaled Buys His Son, Ashad A $34k Rolex watch (WATCH VIDEO) — Nigeria Today

DJ Khaled Buys His Son, Ashad A $34k Rolex watch (WATCH VIDEO)

DJ Khaled has never stopped showing undying love for his son Ashad Khaled as he recently bought a Rolex Bahamas worth 34,000 US dollars.

With all his wealth, DJ Khaled’s paternal responsibilities on Ashad has been top notch. The award winning producer has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he will be forever grateful for the gift of his cute son.

He took to social media to share a video of the moment he’s buying the expensive Rolex and of course it looks good on the young Ashad.

He shared the video at wrote;

They don’t want me to buy my son a ROLLEX so I bought the @asahdkhaled one at the Rolex Bahamas location

#FatherOfAsahd

#WeTheBest

I dreamed for days like this .. I LOVE YOU ASHAD MY SON

Watch Video Below;

