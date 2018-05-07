DJ YAYAN – Ise Yen ft 4Trickenzy x Waheasy & Kylass — Nigeria Today

DJ YAYAN – Ise Yen ft 4Trickenzy x Waheasy & Kylass

One of the most hardworking disk jockey, DJ YAYAN comes through with the MAY edition of his song Titled ISE YEN ft Fourtrickenzy, Kylass and Waheasy

Prod Mixed and Mastered by Shegzman

[email protected] DJ YAYAN on Snapchat

Instagram @djyayan

DOWNLOAD HERE

The post DJ YAYAN – Ise Yen ft 4Trickenzy x Waheasy & Kylass appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

