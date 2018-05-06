 Do you know phobophobia? — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Do you know phobophobia?

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Health, Uganda | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The fear can be so intense that sufferers go to extreme lengths to avoid what they are frightened of

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | To have a phobia is to have an overwhelming and often irrational fear of something. The fear can be so intense that sufferers go to extreme lengths to avoid the thing that they are frightened of.

Consequently, this can become highly problematic and have a significant negative impact on day-to-day life. Some of the most reported examples include the fear of heights (acrophobia), the fear of flying (aerophobia) and the fear of open and public places (agoraphobia).

But what if your fear is of fear itself or phobophobia? It is interpreted in a couple of ways, generally – either the fear of developing a phobia, or the fear of experiencing the symptoms associated with being fearful.

The post Do you know phobophobia? appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.