Does Staying On A ‘Fertility’ Diet Help Women Get Pregnant? — Nigeria Today

Does Staying On A ‘Fertility’ Diet Help Women Get Pregnant?

The fact is when any couple decides on having a child, they simply want to get pregnant; like, yesterday but with people increasingly having fertility issues, it is becoming more and more difficult.

However, a new Harvard review published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology says that the foods you eat might actually make a difference in how fast you see that positive pregnancy test.

Though the authors of the study didn’t call it a “fertility diet,” despite the fact that an actual fertility diet was co-created by one of the study’s authors in 2007, there is a suggested diet from the findings of the study that can help you put together a meal plan that’s heavy on pro-pregnancy foods, and lighter on the stuff that’s not really going to help.

Can Eating Certain Foods Help You Get Pregnant?

Yes. However, your diet isn’t going to magically help you get pregnant, as a combination of other factors are at play, including underlying health conditions and age.

As a matter of fact, you could be the healthiest eater on the planet and still struggle with fertility issues. You could also eat like total crap and get pregnant with little effort.

Still, the study’s researchers found some correlation between certain foods and a lower frequency of infertility and greater success in infertility treatments like IVF.

Foods That Boost Fertility

There are a few foods that have been proven to be helpful if a woman is trying to get pregnant. These foods include but are not limited to Fatty fish (tuna, salmon), Walnuts, Soybeans, Fish oil, Seafood, Poultry, Whole grains, Fruits and veggies.

All of these foods are linked to better fertility in women and better semen quality in men. The researchers also point out that taking a folic acid supplement can help to prevent neural tube defects or birth defects of the brain, spine, and spinal cord.

Foods That Have Little Or No Effect On Fertility

The study didn’t say whether certain foods will totally derail fertility or not, but it did point out some food that probably won’t help. These foods among others include Cheese, Egg yolks, Vitamin D-fortified cereals and Antioxidant supplements.

It is however important to note that antioxidants are great for you, but taking an antioxidant supplement doesn’t seem to help women who are going through IVF.

Furthermore, the researchers point out that dairy and soy, which were once seen as bad for fertility, weren’t consistently related to fertility issues. Same is applicable for moderate amounts of alcohol and caffeine, pointing out that the research to support the idea that alcohol and caffeine can mess with fertility seems “less solid that it once did.”

It is however important to note that eating a good diet is just one part of the larger puzzle that is your fertility. If you’ve been struggling to conceive, talk to your obstetrician/gynaecologist. They should be able to help guide you on the next steps to take.

