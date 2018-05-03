Dogara salutes the media on World Press Freedom Day — Nigeria Today

Dogara salutes the media on World Press Freedom Day

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara has expressed solidarity with the Nigerian press on the 2018 World Press Freedom Day, describing free press as necessary ingredient of democracy.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, Dogara decried rising violence and killings across the country as threat to press freedom and democracy.

He underscored the importance of the media in promoting democracy and the rule of law and stated that unhindered press must be encouraged to guarantee right to information.

“As watchdog of the society and forth estate of the realm, the media plays a pivotal role in protecting and promoting democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

“Journalists must also tell the right stories, especially those that promote unity, peace and harmony as well as stand up for the right to truth.

“This is more important now that we inch towards the 2019 general elections,’’ Dogara said.

Commenting on the theme of 2018 celebration, “Keeping power in check: Media, Justice and the Rule of Law,” the Speaker urged media practitioners to be objective, fair and balanced in their reportage, editorials and other decisions.

He assured that the National Assembly will continue to partner and support the media in guaranteeing free press including the safety of journalists through the instrumentality of the legislature, as practiced in other countries.

