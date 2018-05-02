Domestic Investors Lead as Nigerian Bourse Attracts N879bn in First Quarter - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Domestic Investors Lead as Nigerian Bourse Attracts N879bn in First Quarter – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Domestic Investors Lead as Nigerian Bourse Attracts N879bn in First Quarter
THISDAY Newspapers
Goddy Egene Domestic investors dominated transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2018 as they traded N497.15 billion, compared with the N381.82 billion traded by foreign investors. Domestic investors …
