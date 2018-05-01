Don Jazzy reacts to Davido and Chioma’s love story (Hilarious Video) — Nigeria Today

Don Jazzy reacts to Davido and Chioma’s love story (Hilarious Video)

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Avril is probably enjoying the time of her life due to the massive attention she is getting from the media and other celebrities.

Legendary music mogul, Don Jazzy on his own part created a hilarious song and captioned the video thus;

“@davidoofficial o boy una luv Dey sweet us like say na all of us Dey chop chef chi food. Nice one bro. We sef go, love, last last o,”



Video Below;

Meanwhile D’Banj and Mavin producer, Don Jazzy have announced the reunion tour of their disband group, Mo’hits.

Both artistes took to their Instagram page recently, to announce the reunion tour.

Don Jazzy, alongside a video on his Instagram wrote, “@Dbanj, how many states/countries should we give them?”

Dbanj in reply on his Instagram page wrote, “@Donjazzy, are they ready?”

However, the dates and venues of the tour have not been disclosed yet.

If and when the tour eventually holds, it will be the second time the crew will be reuniting since their split.

DAILY POST recalls that the Mo’hits crew were reunited at Davido’s 30 billion concert in December.

The crew comprising of Don Jazzy; the Entertainer, D’Banj; vocal powerhouse, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, K-Switch, Ikechukwu and D’Prince had gone on a very painful split in 2012 over several internal disagreements.

