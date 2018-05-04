Donald Duke’s daughter set to wed — Nigeria Today

Donald Duke’s daughter set to wed

By Juliet Ebirim

Donald Duke’s second daughter, Nella and fiancée, Asuquo Ekpeyong will reportedly have their traditional wedding this May, 2018. According to reports, the couple’s traditional wedding rites will be performed in Cross River state.

Nella’s fiancé, Asuquo Ekpeyong is the 32-year old commissioner of finance in the state, who was the youngest in the country in 2015 when he was appointed. They got engaged at a private dinner with family and friends in July 2017. Their engagement was announced few days after Nella’s sister, Xerona announced hers with DJ Caisie. Xerona and DJ Caisie had their wedding ceremony on April 4, 2018.

