Don’t Blame Me For Chelsea Selling Mohamed Salah – Antonio Conte — Nigeria Today

Don’t Blame Me For Chelsea Selling Mohamed Salah – Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte said he was not consulted over the sale of Mohamed Salah in August 2016 and could not be held responsible for Chelsea allowing Liverpool’s 43-goal forward to leave.

Mohamed Salah has thrived since returning to the Premier League with Liverpool last summer. The Reds are Chelsea’s opponents at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Egypt forward tormented Chelsea with Swiss side Basel before moving to London in January 2014.

Limited opportunities under Jose Mourinho saw Salah leave for Fiorentina on loan 12 months later. He then joined Roma on loan in August 2015 and the deal was made permanent just weeks after Conte began three-year contract as Chelsea head coach.

“No-one asked me about him,” Conte said. “I don’t want to take this responsibility. If I do I’m in trouble… Put that on the person who has to take the responsibility.

“I think this season, for Salah, is a fantastic season. For sure we are talking about a really good player.

“I knew him when he played in Italy. But to wait for this type of season… it would be very difficult to predict this type of season for Salah.

“We are talking about a player with specific characteristics: good technique, and also very fast. But this season I’m seeing him very clinical. Every opportunity, every chance he has, he is taking them very well.”

