Don't judge Uzoho on club form – Dosu - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Don't judge Uzoho on club form – Dosu
The Punch
Former Nigeria goalkeeper Joseph Dosu has said the current club form of Deportivo La Coruna B keeper Francis Uzoho should not be used to judge his national team performance ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup. Uzoho, who made La Liga record last year as …
