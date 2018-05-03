Don’t Miss Out on all the Bridal Fashion at LBFW 2018 happening this Weekend, May 4th – 6th — Nigeria Today

Don’t Miss Out on all the Bridal Fashion at LBFW 2018 happening this Weekend, May 4th – 6th

We are super excited about Lagos Bridal Fashion Week this weekend from May 4th till 6th, 2017 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island. Lagos.

Don’t miss out on all the Bridal Fashion Inspiration as LBFW brings to you:

Runway shows

Masterclasses with leading industry experts

Consultations with your favorite wedding dress and suit designers

Bridal fashion and accessories stores

Date: Friday, May 4th – Sunday, May 6th

Venue: Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island. Lagos.

All under one roof!

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is organized by the Call Her Classic Fashion Agency @callherclassic

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is proudly sponsored by Airtel, CocaCola, GTBank, Aiteo, Prudent Energy, SACHOL, Delta Airlines, RwandAir, Sifax Group and Nucleus Holdings.

Official Hair Sponsor: Kuddy Cosmetics

Official Makeup Sponsor: BLK/OPL Nigeria

Official Nail Sponsor: Nail and Beauty Affairs Salon and Spa

Partners are Lagos State, Lagos Continental Hotel, Lasis Security.

Media Partners include Aisle Perfect, BEN TV, Classic FM 97.3, BellaNaija Weddings, Guardian Life, Genevieve Magazine, Konbini, Kreglex Media, LoveWeddingsNG, Multichoice Nigeria, Ovation, Page 3, Schick Magazine, Silverbird Television, This Day Style, The Beat FM 99.9, WFM 91.7.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Lagos Bridal Fashion Week

