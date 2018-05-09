Don't panic, merger won't affect roles, KNCHR tells NGEC and Ombudsman - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Don’t panic, merger won’t affect roles, KNCHR tells NGEC and Ombudsman – The Star, Kenya
Don't panic, merger won't affect roles, KNCHR tells NGEC and Ombudsman
The gender commission and the Office of the Ombudsman should not panic as the proposed merger with the KNCHR will not blur their mandates. Kagwiria Mbogori, chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, said this on Wednesday following …
