Don’t politicise killings by insurgents, muslim group tells media — Nigeria Today

Don’t politicise killings by insurgents, muslim group tells media

• Says Reports Of Muslims Massacre Have Been Downplayed

The apex Islamic body in the north, Jamaatu Nasril Islam (JNI) has criticised Nigerian media over their silence on the massacre of Muslims by herdsmen in the country.The JNI, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar 111, said yesterday that often, when Muslims are attacked, especially in mosques, nothing is heard and the report is downplayed entirely by the media.

The Islamic group, however, warned against politicising the killings going on in some parts of the country, saying doing so would serve nobody any good.JNI, in a statement issued in Kaduna by its Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar, regarding the recent bomb blasts in Mubi, Adamawa State, which killed over 20 Muslims, called on all Nigerians to be more vigilant, so as to stop enemies of peace engaged in senseless killings of innocent citizens.

Scores were killed in last Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Mubi.The JNI noted that the continued killings in Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Zamfara states have become intolerable and must be brought to an end.

“It seems the security outfits in the areas and the public have lowered their guards and relaxed, a situation taken advantage of by the insurgents.It stated: “Therefore, there is obviously the need for continued vigilance, especially by the members of the public, so as not to allow unscrupulous elements continue to wreak havoc in the society.

“It is also high time the security agencies reappraise their mode of operations to meet up with dynamic challenges of criminality, as the criminals continue to change tactics.“Government should move in with all seriousness and take definite position on criminals in all ramifications and bring these gory incidences to a final end.

“We call on the public to intensify prayers and continuously seek Allah’s forgiveness to emancipate us from these recurring terrible situations.“We should not relent in intensifying good deeds especially now that the month of Ramadan is fast approaching.“We commiserate with the people of Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Zamfara states over the repeated loss of lives as a result of coordinated attacks by enemies of peace.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

