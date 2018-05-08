 “Don’t Wear Anything To Bed”- Nigerian Lady Advises Men With Unfaithful Wives — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 8, 2018

A Nigerian lady identified as Uche Favour on Facebook took to her Facebook page to advise on what to do when their wife starts cheating.

Read what she wrote;
“Men as soon as your wife starts cheating, just know there’s something that you are not doing, go down on your knees and pray, don’t let another man break your home. Always appear neat the way you were the very first time you approached her and don’t yell at her all the time, show her care and love so that she will not look outside, sometimes walk around naked and don’t wear anything to bed, always try to catch her attention. Thanks and God bless.”

